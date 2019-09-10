Bolton’s resignation may improve chances for New START extension — Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday he doesn’t rule out that US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s resignation may improve the chances for the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

"The hope that the New START Treaty will be extended is alive as long as it is in force, i.e. till February 2021. And [after Bolton’s resignation] chances that the agreements could be reached in time and quite smoothly are at least in place or may even improve," Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the International Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told TASS.

Bolton, in Kosachev's words, is a staunch advocate of tough approaches in the US policies. "He has always been against agreements in the sphere of strategic stability and arms control obviously thinking that they lay too many restrictions on the United States not letting it demonstrate its superiority," he said.