Lavrov: In Libya conflict Haftar leads opposing side recognized by UN, but not separatists

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is not a symbol of separatism, since he heads one of the parties to the conflict in Libya, and that was recognized by the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday answering questions at the Munich Security Conference.

"Haftar is not a symbol of separatism, as it is a party to the conflict recognized by the world community, including participants of the Berlin conference and including the [UN] Security Council. [The conflict] was unleashed with destruction of a state called Libya as a result of an absolutely illegal action taken by the North Atlantic Alliance in 2011," Lavrov explained when asked by a Western journalist what Russia seeks to achieve supporting Field Marshal Haftar’s forces, but not the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya.

"We, alongside other external players, do our best trying to help the Libyans rebuild what has been destroyed through the most blatant breach of UN Charter principles," the Russian foreign minister said about Russia’s objective in the Libya settlement.