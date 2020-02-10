Kremlin says overhaul of previous government’s decisions inappropriate

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The work of the previous Russian government has been commended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would be inappropriate to talk about an overhaul of the former government’s decisions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

His statement came in response to a question regarding the Russian Ministry of Education and Science’s recent reversal of an order for international cooperation, approved by the previous Cabinet of Ministers.

"This question is completely inappropriate, I think it would be impossible and counterproductive to answer it," Peskov said. He reminded that "the outcomes of the work of [former Russian PM Dmitry] Medvedev’s government have been commended by President Putin many times." "Medvedev’s government achieved some significant results, and the current government is not starting anew," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.