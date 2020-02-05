Kremlin: Constitutional amendments aimed at efficient development of government system

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The proposed amendments to the Russian Constitution are aimed at ensuring the efficient development of the country’s system of government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the need to amend the Constitution.

"The president came up with the initiative in order to improve the political system’s performance based on its level of development. The only goal is to maintain the concept of the welfare state and ensure the efficient development of our system of government," Peskov pointed out.