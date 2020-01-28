Russian ministry urges UK’s The Telegraph to stop spreading lies about WW2

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has appealed to UK's The Telegraph to stop "making up" and disseminating fake news about the Red Army’s role in the Second World War.

"We are asking The Telegraph to stop fabricating news and spreading lies," the ministry said in a comment that comes after the newspaper published an article particularly containing statements by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleging that Russia is trying to "rewrite the Holocaust history" and calling on Europe to stand up to these attempts.