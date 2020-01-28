Russian ministry urges UK’s The Telegraph to stop spreading lies about WW2

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has appealed to UK's The Telegraph to stop "making up" and disseminating fake news about the Red Army’s role in the Second World War.
"We are asking The Telegraph to stop fabricating news and spreading lies," the ministry said in a comment that comes after the newspaper published an article particularly containing statements by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleging that Russia is trying to "rewrite the Holocaust history" and calling on Europe to stand up to these attempts.
The ministry slammed these statements as "another attempt of the authors and Morawiecki to rewrite the World War II history and downplay the Red Army’s role in liberating Europe from the brown plague."
"We believe that if Russia was indeed rewriting the history of Holocaust, Israel would definitely know about it," the diplomatic agency stressed. The ministry also drew attention to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people at the recently held commemorative events in Jerusalem dedicated to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp liberation: "We cannot forget even for a minute the victims, the sacrifice and the help of the former Soviet Union, Red Army soldiers and its commanders who helped to eliminate the Nazi death machine and saved the world from a terrible tragedy."