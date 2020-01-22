Lavrov to meet with UN Syria envoy on January 24

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on January 24, the Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Lavrov’s meeting with Pedersen is scheduled," the ministry said, commenting on a statement of Pedersen’s office.

Earlier, Lavrov told reporters about the upcoming visit of the UN Syria envoy to Moscow. The latter is also expected to arrive in Damascus. Russia’s top diplomat voiced hope that these talks and contacts with the Syrian leadership would contribute to preparing the schedule of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s future work.