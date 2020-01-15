Putin signs decree on government’s resignation - Kremlin.
Putin has no doubt Russia will be able to finish Nord Stream 2 construction on its own
The Russian president admitted that they would have to extend the deadline for the construction for several months
Press review: Baghdad not rushing to kick US troops out and power struggle rocks Abkhazia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday January 14
Warring parties of Libya will sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow - High Council of State
Head of the High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri will accompany al-Sarraj in his upcoming trip to Russia
Iranian leadership: Revenge for Soleimani’s assassination not over
Retaliatory action may be taken by the "front of resistance," the representative revealed
Fighting resumes in Tripoli as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal — TV
Artillery fire is heard in Tripoli’s southern neighborhoods of Salah Al-Deen and Ain Zara
Libya’s LNA won’t back down from its positions in Tripoli — statement
The Government of National Accord has repeatedly underlined that only withdrawal of LNA forces to positions they occupied before the April offensive on Tripoli can preserve the ceasefire
Russian government resigns
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thinks it right to resign in the wake of proposals to amend the constitution
Iraqi government to have final say on US military presence — Pompeo
The US Secretary of State said he fully supported efforts of US President Donald Trump to reduce the US military presence in the region, but the 'risk is not behind us'
Putin suggests plebiscite on proposed package of constitutional amendments
Putin said that he sees no grounds to adopt new constitution in Russia
Russia’s first helicopter carriers to be laid in early May — source
The ships will be named Sevastopol and Vladivostok, after cities in Crimea and Russia’s Far East, respectively
Munich Security Conference chair praises ‘Putin’s method’ for Middle East
The conference chair criticized US President Donald Trump who had posted a tweet in support of protesters in Iran
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser enters Mediterranean
In a few days, the warship’s crew will make a business call at a foreign port, the press office said, without specifying the port or the country of the visit
Putin to introduce office of Security Council deputy head, appoint Medvedev
The president recalled that Dmitry Medvedev is a former president and has been heading the government for almost eight years
Crimean shipyard confirms readiness to build helicopter carriers for Russian Navy
The shipyard has the country’s largest dry dock, which earlier enabled it to build such large-capacity vessels as the Krym and Pobeda supertankers, and also the world’s first nuclear-powered LASH carrier and container ship Sevmorput, the press office noted
Russian diplomat brushes off ‘fake news’ about US citizenship of her family
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that she had never had residence permit in any country either
Sarraj refuses to meet with Haftar in Moscow
Currently Libya has two parallel bodies of executive power: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the interim government, operating in the country’s east together with the parliament and supported by Haftar’s Libyan National Army
Russia, India to sign first contract with third state for BrahMos cruise missile in spring
BrahMos Aerospace is currently discussing possible contracts with a number of other nations
Putin says Syrian president should invite Trump to visit Damascus
Russian leader expressed readiness to send this invitation to the US president
Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US
According to him, what is really important is that Iran has no nuclear weapons and there is no violence against the protesters in the country
Russian large amphibious assault ship to take to sea for further trials
It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Press review: Why Iran admitted its plane crash guilt and Moscow awaits Libyan rivals
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 13
US Secretary of State Pompeo ‘outraged’ by attack on Iraqi air base
Earlier, an official representative of the headquarters of the Operation Inherent Resolve told that the US personnel are not present at Balad Air Base
Troops in central Russia to receive 850 new weapon systems in 2020
Among them are 19 aircraft, 10 radar stations and 145 items of armored vehicles’ armament
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Russia not planning to exchange convicted Israeli woman — senior diplomat
The Israeli was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges
Libyan agreement envisages UN control, freeze on deployment of Turkish forces — media
A Russian-Turkish meeting, devoted to the Libyan settlement, began in Moscow on Monday
Iran to sue Trump over Soleimani killing
Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, General Qasem Soleimani
Russia will finish Nord Stream 2 without foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO vows
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that it will take a little longer but we don’t have technological obstacles to do this on our own
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship to enter Mediterranean through Black Sea straits
The warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov left Severomorsk on December 3, 2019 and made a transit of the Norwegian, North and Mediterranean Seas into the Black Sea in complex weather conditions
Russia ready to help establish dialogue between US and Iran, Lavrov says
Russia is in opposition to escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, the Russian foreign minister stated
Haftar says ceasefire agreement ignores Libyan army's demands
In particular, Haftar insisted on allowing his troops to enter Tripoli, Sky News Arabia reported
Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history
Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out
US wants China to stop buying Iranian oil - US Treasury
Stephen Mnuchin noted that through sanctions Washington has now managed to "cut off probably over 95% of the oil revenues" of Iran
Russian hi-tech firm develops new flight control system for Mi-28NM combat helicopters
The new flight control system is lighter by its weight and smaller by its dimensions than other systems
Russia hails Sri Lanka’s plans to become major trade, financial center in Asia — Lavrov
Relations between Russia and Sri Lanka have always been intrinsically valuable and have never depended on international developments, Lavrov said
Russian troops test-fire latest S-350 anti-aircraft missile system
The first S-350 surface-to-air missile system will arrive at its permanent deployment site in the Leningrad Region in the immediate future, according to the ministry
