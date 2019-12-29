Putin, Merkel hail prisoner swap in Donbass - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gemrna Chancellor Angela Merkel have hailed Sunday’s prisoner exchange in Donbass, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides gave a positive assessment of the prisoner exchange in the all-identified-for-all-identified format that took place today in the Donetsk region," the press service said.

The conversation was initiated by the German side.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary data, Ukraine released 124 people and the Donbass republics handed over to Kiev 76 people.