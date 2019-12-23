Overused dollar status negatively influences global economy, says Lavrov

Read also
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The blatant overuse of the dollar status negatively influences the global economy, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Monday.
"Fragmentation of the European security space" is still underway, the diplomat said, adding that "NATO’s military activities in the vicinity of Russia’s borders is intensifying," and "military budgets of the alliance’s countries are increasing."
"The extensive use of aggressive methods of unscrupulous competition and the blatant overuse of the dollar status negatively impacts the global economy," the minister noted.