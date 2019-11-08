US presents no proof of Russia’s deployment of intermediate range missiles — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The United States has presented no satellite images to back up its allegations Russia has deployed intermediate range missiles in its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 4th Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference on Friday.
"We’ve been asking the Americans for several years to present concrete facts that might confirm the alleged violations, but they have emphatically refused to do so," Lavrov said. "Nobody has ever shown us satellite images, which in my opinion are the sole way of confirming the charges."
As the top diplomat added, NATO signaled that it won’t respond to Russia’s initiative on introducing a moratorium on deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe.
"President [Vladimir] Putin in his personal messages to the leaders of NATO states and the Asian-Pacific Region’s countries called for joining a moratorium on deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles. The North Atlantic Alliance has not given a clear answer. Moreover, they made it clear to us that NATO won’t accept this," Lavrov said.
Stance on the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
The United States’ stance on the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty is destructive, the Russian foreign minister believes. "We regard the achievement of progress in enforcing the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty as politically important for preserving nuclear non-proliferation. That it has not taken effect yet 23 years after its was opened for signature is a major problem, of course," Lavrov stated.
"The responsibility for this rests upon the eight of the 44 countries that are still to ratify the treaty to let it take effect. And, of course, particularly destructive is the stance of the United States, which in its nuclear doctrine documents stated outright that it would not seek its ratification," Lavrov said.
He added that "this endangers the future of this most important document, which is the sole effectively verifiable international agreement on terminating nuclear tests."
"There is no alternative to it and there cannot be any," the minister claimed.