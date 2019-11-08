US presents no proof of Russia’s deployment of intermediate range missiles — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The United States has presented no satellite images to back up its allegations Russia has deployed intermediate range missiles in its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 4th Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference on Friday. "We’ve been asking the Americans for several years to present concrete facts that might confirm the alleged violations, but they have emphatically refused to do so," Lavrov said. "Nobody has ever shown us satellite images, which in my opinion are the sole way of confirming the charges." As the top diplomat added, NATO signaled that it won’t respond to Russia’s initiative on introducing a moratorium on deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

"President [Vladimir] Putin in his personal messages to the leaders of NATO states and the Asian-Pacific Region’s countries called for joining a moratorium on deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles. The North Atlantic Alliance has not given a clear answer. Moreover, they made it clear to us that NATO won’t accept this," Lavrov said. Stance on the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty