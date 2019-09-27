US essentially axes Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty — Russian diplomat

"As for the prospects of the CTBT, they are currently bleak. I would like to recall that without the ratification of the treaty by 44 countries with the most developed nuclear industry, it cannot enter into force. As of now, eight states have not ratified it, including the USA, the only country that stated that it would not ratify the CTBT. With this decision, the Americans have essentially axed the treaty, perhaps, for good," he said.

Ulyanov condemned this move as irresponsible. "At the same time, they are enforcing decisions, according to which nuclear testing grounds must be ready to resume work. <…> All this creates a very unfavorable climate, making the prospects very bleak," the diplomat said.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It prohibits any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion anywhere in the world. The ban applies to all spheres (in the atmosphere, in outer space, under water and underground) and is full and comprehensive. Up until now, the treaty has been ratified by 166 countries, including Russia. However, it did not enter into force, as it was not ratified by the United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran, while India, Pakistan and North Korea have not signed it.