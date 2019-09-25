Several Russian delegates to CTBT conference were not granted US visas — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. US visas were not granted to several Russian delegates to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and some delegates to the conference of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) Organization, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today a very bad situation happened, as you know, when several Russian delegates to the UN General Assembly were not granted US visas. However, not only they were affected, as several delegates to the CTBT conference were also not granted visas," Nebenzya said.

In total, more than 10 people did not get US visas, he added. "We already had a situation when Russian delegates were not allowed to a conference, and we had to prevent the conference from taking place as decisions are made only by consensus. We are not concerned about reasons why visas were not granted because the host country should adhere to its agreement with the United Nations Organization," Nebenzya stressed.

Several members of the Russian Federation Council, including chairman of the International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, were denied US visas and will not be able to take part in the UN General Assembly session. Kosachev told TASS that 10 Russian delegates were refused visas.