He confirmed that together with Chairman of the State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Vasily Piskaryov, who also heads the Duma Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Domestic Affairs, he had held an informal meeting with Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg earlier in the day. The meeting involved members of all Duma factions, as well as officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the German embassy in Moscow. "We exchanged opinions. The conversation took place in a good atmosphere, and we intend to continue this dialogue in Berlin," Tolstoy said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated earlier that US and German media outlets, including Deutsche Welle, had attempted to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs in connection with unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

Piskaryov, in turn, remarked that assumptions about Deutsche Welle’s violation of Russian laws had proved true. He pointed out that by posting a tweet reading "Moscow, come out!" during unauthorized protests related to the Moscow City Council election campaign, the German media outlet had "violated a law that regulates election processes." The Russian lawmaker also said that foreign legal entities did not have a right to campaign in Russia.

Limbourg earlier expressed readiness to build dialogue with the State Duma Commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs, emphasizing the need for the parties to agree on framework conditions for dialogue.