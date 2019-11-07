Russian lawmakers investigating foreign interference meet with Deutsche Welle head

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Members of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) commission investigating foreign interference in the country’s domestic affairs have held a meeting with Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg, the commission’s deputy head Nikolai Ryzhak told TASS.

"Yes, a meeting has taken place," he said without going into detail.

The commission’s head, Vasily Piskaryov said earlier that assumptions about Deutsche Welle’s violation of Russian laws had proved true. He pointed out that by posting a tweet reading "Moscow, come out!" during unauthorized protests related to the Moscow City Council election campaign, the German media outlet had "violated a law that regulates election processes." The Russian lawmaker added that foreign legal entities did not have a right to campaign in Russia.