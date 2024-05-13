Three civilians killed in Ukrainian attack on LPR’s Krasnodon — governor

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and four were injured in Ukrainian attack on the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) city of Krasnodon, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"As a result of the shelling of the industrial zone in Krasnodon, a powerful fire broke out. At the moment, the Emergencies Ministry employees have already arrived and started to eliminate the sources of the fire. Our servicemen are also helping to extinguish the fire. At the same time, measures are being taken to evacuate employees of industrial enterprises. Unfortunately, three deaths and four injuries have already been reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pasechnik said that one of the components of the missile fired by the Ukrainian serviceme fell on a children's playground: "Fortunately, there were no people on it at that moment."

Earlier, the LPR head reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled Krasnodon, a fire broke out in the city. Initially, four people were injured. At the same time, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian military had fired at least three ATACMS missiles at Krasnodon, hitting the city's industrial zone.