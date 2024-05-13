National project on labor efficiency to cover at least 40% of enterprises by 2030 — Novak

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s national project on labor efficiency will cover at least 40% of large and mid-sized enterprises by 2030, acting Energy Minister, candidate to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Another task important for economic growth that the president mentioned in his address, is an increase in labor efficiency. The main focus is improvement of the efficiency of the real sector of economy through creation of a national system ensuring growth of labor efficiency at the level of 2-2.8% per annum," he said at a plenary session of the State Duma (lower house of the parliament).

"It is planned to involve at least 40% of mid-sized and large enterprises in basic non-resource sectors and 100% of state and municipal enterprises of the social area in the project on growth of labor efficiency, to introduce digital management technologies [there], to upgrade industrial capacities and their automatization," Novak added.