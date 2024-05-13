Russian National Guard to ensure that perpetrators of Belgorod attack face retribution

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The servicemen of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) will do everything to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack on a residential building in Belgorod will not escape retaliation, the agency’s acting head Viktor Zolotov said.

"The servicemen and employees of the National Guard will do everything in their power to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime will not escape retribution," the Rosgvardiya press service quoted Zolotov as saying.

Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on Sunday. Debris from one of the downed shells, a Tochka-U missile, hit a ten-story apartment building in Belgorod, completely collapsing the entrance. As of now, 15 dead bodies have been pulled from under the rubble.