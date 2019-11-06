Russia sees no need to impose restrictions on operation of Western media — Lavrov

The top diplomat pointed to the growing number of violations of Russian journalists’ rights in the OSCE space

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia sees no need for or possibility of imposing any restrictions on any Western media, including Germany’s broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Conference on Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and the OSCE Region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age.

"Let me say once again that we do not find it necessary or possible to impose any restrictions," Lavrov said in reply to the journalists’ question. "In this respect, if you wish, we would like to honor our obligations we are talking about — the freedom of journalism and the freedom of speech, in contrast to those countries which outlaw the RT, Sputnik and other our resources and pose serious obstructions to their activity, keep them away and deny accreditation," Lavrov stated. Lavrov reported that Deutsche Welle officials had recognized the broadcaster’s improper actions during the summer’s unauthorized demonstrations.

"We invited Deutsche Welle officials. [Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova had a meeting with them. They agreed that generally speaking their actions were not very appropriate in the context of the events that were taking place in Moscow. Covering events is one thing and making preparations for them is something totally different. In fact, they participated in preparations for those unauthorized actions by prompting and even urging people to attend," Lavrov said. "Possibly, this is not a function of a media outlet." Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said certain attempts at meddling in Russia’s internal affairs by US and German government-run media, including Deutsche Welle, had been identified in connection with their coverage of unauthorized demonstrations in Moscow. Violations of Russian journalists’ rights in OSCE space

