Lavrov slams restrictions on Russian media as ‘political censorship’

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described restrictions on the work of Russian journalists in a number of countries as attempts to impose political censorship.

"An atmosphere of hostility and mistrust is fueled around Russian media outlets in many countries," he said on Wednesday at the conference titled Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and in the OSCE Region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age. "A vivid example of that was a recent event in London dubbed Global Conference for Media Freedom. Its organizers and the British authorities prevented Russian representatives, both journalists and diplomats, from taking part in the event."

"The purpose of such behind-the-scenes projects, where only the select few are invited, is to erode the exiting universal and non-discriminatory media freedom standards, introduce biased regulation of information resources, dividing them into ours and theirs, and, putting it bluntly, to impose political censorship," Lavrov stressed.