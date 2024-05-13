Russia ready to assist flood-hit Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia will be ready to send aid to Afghanistan that was hit by a devastating flood, should a relevant request be received, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

Moscow was sorry to hear that flash flooding caused by heavy rains in the northeastern province of Baghlan had claimed more than 300 lives, the Russian diplomat said.

"If Kabul sends a request, Moscow will be ready to extend necessary assistance to the friendly people of Afghanistan," Zakharova said with confidence.

The diplomat also expressed sincere condolences to the Afghan people over the natural disaster. "We sympathize with families and friends of those killed. And we wish the soonest recovery to the injured," she added.

At least 311 people died in the floods that struck the Baghlan Province on May 10, the AFP news agency reported, citing the UN World Food Programme. The International Organization for Migration told AFP that more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed.