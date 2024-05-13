Ukraine fires at least three ATACMS missiles at LPR’s Krasnodon — military expert

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has provisionally fired at least three ATACMS missiles at the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that the city's industrial zone came under the enemy's attack.

"The attack on Krasnodon was again carried out from the northwest. Again, presumably from ATACMS. According to my information, at least three missiles were used. The strike hit the industrial zone of Krasnodon. There were both industrial warehouses with paint products and food," he said.

Marochko said that emergency services, the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and the Interior Ministry were working at the scene "to protect civilians."

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik reported that Ukrainian forces had shelled Krasnodon and that a fire had broken out in the city. Initially, four people were injured.