Ukraine’s military redeploying reserves to Kharkov from DPR

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is redeploying reserves to the Kharkov area from Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a spokesman for defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"Ukrainian formations are observed to be redeployed to the area near Kharkov from Krasnoarmeisk," the spokesman said.

Currently, several Ukrainian army brigades are stationed in Krasnoarmeisk, he said.

"The larger part of them still remains there," he specified.

Defense circles told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian military was redeploying reserves to the Kharkov direction from Konstantinovka in the DPR.