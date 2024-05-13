Four Russian Emergencies Ministry employees injured in drone attack on DPR

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Four Russian Emergencies Ministry staff were injured in a drone attack in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the agency's press service said.

"They [firefighters] were rushing to an early morning fire in Gorlovka. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) caught up with them on the way. The personnel were independently evacuated from the scene of the fire by a second fire truck," reads the message on the Telegram channel.

Currently, the injured are in the hospital, being provided with the necessary medical care. A fire tanker truck was also damaged.