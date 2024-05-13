Ex-Yandex employee detained for state treason, sponsoring Ukraine — FSB

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a former Yandex employee on suspicion of state treason for financing the Ukrainian armed forces, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) has reported.

"The FSB has suppressed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region the illegal activities of a former Yandex LLC employee involved in committing state treason by providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, jeopardizing Russia's security," the FSB reported.

The agency established that after the beginning of the special military operation, the suspect transferred his own personal money to an account registered in Ukraine for the acquisition of armored vehicles, ammunition, equipment and medicines for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the FSB, he subsequently left Russia while hiding from partial mobilization. Earlier, he was also fined for taking part in unauthorized rallies.

The man also admitted that he was not happy with the Russian government, saying as much in a video provided to TASS by the Public Relations Center.

"Negatively," the man said when asked how he felt about the current government. He added that he had taken part in rallies. When asked whether he had sent money to other countries and international foundations since the start of the special military operation, he answered in the affirmative. "[I transferred money] to a Ukrainian charitable organization on February 27, 2022," he said, adding that the organization was called "Come Back Alive."

The video also shows the suspect being detained and searched. Authorities found a wallet with money, including foreign currency, a bank card and other personal belongings on him. In addition, the video shows the man being taken to the court for the determination of a measure of restraint.

The FSB Investigation Department filed charges under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("state treason").

Currently, investigators are gathering evidence to make a case against the man.