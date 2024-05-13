Five SBU agents sentenced to significant time in prison in Crimea for espionage — FSB

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A court in Crimea has sentenced five agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to prison terms of up to 16 years for collecting information about Russian troops in the special military operation zone, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"The decisions delivered by the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea convicting Ukrainian intelligence agents who were apprehended by Russian FSB officers on suspicion of espionage have entered into legal force," the FSB said.

Five Ukrainian nationals, aged between 30 and 55, collected and transferred to SBU officers data about the deployment, number and itineraries of Russian troops in the special military operation zone, investigators established. According to the FSB, the information they handed over was used by Ukrainian armed formations for adjusting fire when targeting the positions of Russian forces in their artillery and missile strikes.

The FSB’s investigative department in Crimea and Sevastopol has launched criminal cases against the detained SBU agents. The youngest of the five criminals, Nikolay Petrovsky, born in 1993, got the longest prison sentence — 16 years.