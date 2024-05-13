Russian troops destroy over 30 Ukrainian observation posts in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian army observation posts in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the enemy’s 65th mechanized, 35th marine infantry, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Rabotino, Zolotaya Balka, Kazatskoye and Ivanovka. The enemy lost 32 observation posts and three depots with stockpiles of equipment," the governor said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 12 that Russian troops had inflicted roughly 50 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.