Meeting with representative of Deutsche Welle documented

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The meeting between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry press center and a representative of Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office mentioned by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier has been documented, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday during the OSCE conference on media freedom in Moscow.

"A representative of Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press center, the meeting has been documented. I knew that this would come as a surprise to Deutsche Welle, but we are ready," Zakharova said, commenting on Deutsche Welle’s attempts to refute the minister’s statement.

Earlier, Lavrov informed that a Deutsche Welle representative had admitted that the channel behaved inappropriately while covering the unsanctioned rallies in Moscow in the summer of this year.

Deutsche Welle’s spokesperson, Christoph Jumpelt refuted the reports claiming that the company had apologized for its coverage of the Moscow protests, noting that there must have been misunderstanding.