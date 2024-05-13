Ukraine replaces Kharkov group commander for second time in two months

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has changed the commander of the Kharkov group of troops for the second time in the past two months, the RBC-Ukraine agency reported.

"Under the decision of the military command, Brigadier General Mikhail Dtapaty was appointed commander of the Kharkov tactical group of forces from May 11," a spokesman for the Khortitsa strategic group, which incorporates the Kharkov tactical group, told the agency.

Drapaty, who continues to be a deputy chef of the general staff, replaced former Kharkov group commander, Yury Galushkin, who was appointed to the post in early April 2024 to succeed Andrey Gritskov.

On May 11, the Russian defense ministry reported that Russian forces had liberated several settlements in the Kharkov Region.