Russia launches program to assist veterans in returning to civilian life

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A group helping those returning from the special military operation zone in Ukraine assimilate back into society has been created in Russia by the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation and Navy (DOSAAF), the society’s chair, Army General Alexander Dvornikov, told TASS.

"Russia’s DOSAAF has created a group organizing the social adaptation of people who returned from the special operation zone. Together with the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, we will implement a project on teaching handicapped special operation veterans to drive cars. We have already signed a cooperation agreement. The veterans who successfully complete this training will be offered official employment as driving instructors to train other handicapped people," Dvornikov said.

The general added that heroes of the special operation will participate in military-patriotic events engaging young people.

"Today, we are introducing over one thousand positions in our society’s regional departments and educational organizations on the military-patriotic upbringing and physical education of citizens. Above all, this work will be conducted by modern heroes, including the veterans of the special operation who, I am sure, will be able to induce genuine patriotism and a love for the Motherland by their example while teaching and training our youth. And the total number of Russia’s DOSAAF staffers who participated in armed conflicts, counterterrorist and special operations amounts to over 200 people," the army general specified.