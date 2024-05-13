Number of those wounded in LPR’s Krasnodon up to six — LPR head

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/ The number of those wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has climbed to six, LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said.

According to earlier reports, three civilians were killed and four were wounded in the attack.

"In all, three people died and six received wounds following the atrocious terror attack (on Krasnodon - TASS)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, missile fragments, presumably of US-made ATACAMS, were found in a park and near a residential house. The area was surveyed by field engineers, all the fragments were removed.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on the city of Krasnodon in the LPR, causing a big fire. Twenty-eight people were evacuated from the missile strike zone. The motor road to Krasnodon was blocked. Schools in the city will be switched to online mode from May 14.