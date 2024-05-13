Black Sea Fleet makes invaluable contribution to routing Ukrainian army, says Crimean head

SIMFEROPOL, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet makes an invaluable contribution to crushing the enemy in the special military operation in Ukraine while demonstrating valor, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Russia celebrates May 13 as Black Sea Fleet Day.

"Today Black Sea Fleet sailors that are faithful to the traditions of their glorious predecessors fulfil with dignity their duty in the special military operation, demonstrating valor, high professionalism, courage and heroism. The Black Sea Fleet makes an invaluable contribution to crushing the enemy and protecting Crimean residents from threats," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Crimean head congratulated Fleet commanders, service members and veterans on Black Sea Fleet Day and wished them "good health, prosperity and new successes in serving the Fatherland and our quickest victory!"

Russia is proud of brilliant victories of its legendary fleet commanders, namely, Fyodor Ushakov, Vladimir Kornilov, Mikhail Lazarev and Pavel Nakhimov, Crimea’s head said.