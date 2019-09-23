Putin to meet with Venezuelan, Kazakh and Philippine leaders at Valdai club forum

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the presidents of Venezuela, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, Nicolas Maduro, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rodrigo Duterte, on the sidelines of the Valdai club session in Sochi, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"The date of a meeting with Maduro will be announced tomorrow (on Tuesday). It will be followed by a meeting with Duterte. On the sidelines of the Valdai club session. There will be three meetings, there will be a meeting with the Kazakh president (along with the meetings with Maduro and Duterte)," he said.

The Valdai International Discussion Club will meet for its 16th annual meeting in the Black Se resort city of Sochi on September 30 through October 3, 2019. This year’s topic is The Dawn of the East and the World Political Order.