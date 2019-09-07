Zelensky’s administration shows readiness for compromises - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The administration of Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has demonstrated a sensible approach and readiness for compromises, unlike his predecessors, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday commenting on the Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap.

"It has become possible in the course of implementation of the personal agreements between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. Unlike his predecessors, V. Zelensky’s new administration showed a sensible approach and readiness for compromises.".