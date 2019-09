MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine has been conducted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Yes, the exchange has been conducted. We welcome and are glad that Russian citizens have returned home," he said.

Peskov confirmed that Director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky is among those who have returned to Russia.

"Vyshinsky is there. Lists will be provided later. So far the estimation is like that," he said.