Russia urges UNSC members to discuss Concept for collective security in Persian Gulf

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. Russia invites UN Security Council member countries to discuss its Concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf, Russia's acting envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday during open debates on the Middle East at UNSC.

"A scenario of building coalitions of interest leads to sad consequences," Polyansky said. "With an understanding of the relevance of developing a sustainable mechanism for collective security in the region on the basis of equal dialogue, Russia has proposed and presented, including at the UN platform, a Concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf," the diplomat added noting that the proposal is "aimed at unblocking conflict situations and at developing measures of trust and control."

"When it comes to Russian proposals, they can and should be adjusted and specified. In a sense, they represent an invitation for a constructive dialogue on ways to achieve long-term stabilization in the Persian Gulf," Polyansky said. "We are ready for close contacts via official channels and in the framework of social-political and expert circles," he added.

A roundtable on starting expert dialogue on this topic will be held in Moscow on September 18-19, the diplomat said.

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry presented a Concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf. The proposal envisages forming an initiative group for organizing an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which would later lead to establishing an organization for security and cooperation in the region. Moreover, Moscow put forward a proposal to create demilitarized zones in the region and suggested to give up permanent stationing of groups from non-regional countries, as well as to set up coordination between militaries.