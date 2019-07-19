Putin arrives in flood-hit Siberian region

BRATSK, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the city of Bratsk in southeastern Siberia’s Irkutsk region, hit by devastating floods late last month.

The Kremlin press service earlier said that the Russian leader would hold a meeting on measures to deal with the aftermath of the flooding with government members, heads of state agencies and local officials.

"The head of state will also visit flood-affected areas and accommodation centers for people who lost their homes in the flooding," the statement reads.