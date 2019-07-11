About 150 houses remain flooded in southeast Siberia’s Tulun

IRKUTSK, July 11. /TASS/. Around 150 houses remain inundated in the city of Tulun in Russia’s Irkutsk Region, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry department informed TASS on Thursday.
"One inhabited community, specifically, the city of Tulun, remains flooded. A total of 149 houses with a population of 372 people, including 74 children, and 149 gardens are inundated there. There no flooded socially significant facilities," the press service said.
Water has receded from 41 houses over the past 24 hours.
Twenty-three people, including five children, remain in a temporary accommodation center.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, 11 people are missing (the regional Interior Ministry department earlier reported that ten people were missing). According to updated information, almost 3,970 people sought medical attention, 556 of them were hospitalized.
The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June. According to the latest data, they claimed the lives of 25 people. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. The floods affected almost 10,800 houses, 49 socially significant facilities and 49 road sections. Twenty-two highway bridges have been damaged.