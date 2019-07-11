About 150 houses remain flooded in southeast Siberia’s Tulun

IRKUTSK, July 11. /TASS/. Around 150 houses remain inundated in the city of Tulun in Russia’s Irkutsk Region, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry department informed TASS on Thursday.

"One inhabited community, specifically, the city of Tulun, remains flooded. A total of 149 houses with a population of 372 people, including 74 children, and 149 gardens are inundated there. There no flooded socially significant facilities," the press service said.

Water has receded from 41 houses over the past 24 hours.