Over 4,000 people seek medical assistance amid flood in southeast Siberia

"According to updated information, 4,166 people, including 701 children, sought medical assistance. 3,586 people received out-patient treatment. 580 people were hospitalized, including 134 children," the press service of the Irkutsk region department of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

IRKUTSK, July 12. /TASS/. More than 4,000 people sought medical assistance in southeastern Siberia’s Irkutsk region as a result of heavy flooding that hit some of its districts late last month, a spokesperson for the region’s rescue service said on Friday.

The unprecedented flooding in the Irkutsk region in late June was caused by torrential rains and snow melting in the Eastern Sayan Mountains.

The disaster affected 107 cities, towns and villages, where 10,800 houses and 11,050 household plots were flooded. 49 motorway sections have been flooded and 22 car bridges have been swept away by flood waters. As of Friday morning, 138 houses still remain inundated in the hardest-hit city of Tulun.

A total of 25 people were killed, nine are listed as missing. July 12 was declared as the day of mourning for the victims. The state of emergency, declared in the region, remains in place.