Mayor of Irkutsk Region district affected by floods resigns

IRKUTSK, July 15. /TASS/. The local legislature of the Nizhneyudinsky District of the Irkutsk Region has accepted the resignation of mayor Sergei Khudonogov. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings against Khudonogov after the reports on emergency services eliminating the consequences of the floods affecting the region in the mayor’s cottage first, a local MP Valery Zarechny told TASS on Monday.

"He wrote in his resignation, we held a session of the Duma attended by 17 out of 19 deputies. 14 voted for [his resignation], three abstained," Zarechny said.