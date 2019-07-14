Water levels in Irkutsk Region’s rivers rising again

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. An increase in water levels has been registered in the Oka, Iya and Uda rivers in the flood-stricken Irkutsk Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on its website on Sunday.

"According to the Irkutsk Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Department, on July 14, rising water levels ranging from 15 to 45 centimeters were registered in the Oka, Iya and Uda rivers," the ministry said. "Fluctuations ranging from 10 to 40 centimeters are expected within the next 24 hours, which is below a critical level."

According to the Emergencies Ministry, heavy rains are expected in some western, central and southern parts of the Irkutsk Region. Due to that, it called on its residents and guests to refrain from travelling to the areas where mudslides could occur and cautioned against long-distance trips.

The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June. The death toll has climbed to 25, while eight people are missing. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. The floods in 107 inhabited communities affected almost 11,000 houses and gardens, 49 socially significant facilities and 49 road sections. Twenty-two highway bridges have been damaged.