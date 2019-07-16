Over 250 people remain in places of temporary stay in flood-stricken Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, July 16. /TASS/. Over 250 people remain in places of temporary stay in the flood-stricken Irkutsk region, the Tulun city administration said on Tuesday.

The city administration said that 253 people remain in two places of temporary stay, including 58 children and 26 disabled persons.

Nearly 50 residential houses remain flooded in Tulun.

Flash floods in the Irkutsk region started at the end of June after torrential rains in the region. A total of 107 settlements and over 10,800 residential houses were affected by floods. Nearly 140 houses remain flooded in the settlement of Tulun.

Twenty-five people died in the floods, and nine people remain missing.