Over 700 people hospitalized in flood-stricken Irkutsk region since late June

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 700 people from flood-stricken Irkutsk region have been hospitalized since late June, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to latest reports, 4,549 people sought medical assistance, including 773 children. Medical assistance was provided on the site for 3,842 people. A total of 725 people were hospitalized, including 153 children," the press service said.

Flash floods in the Irkutsk region started at the end of June after torrential rains in the region. A total of 107 settlements and over 10,800 residential houses were affected by floods. Nearly 140 houses remain flooded in the settlement of Tulun.

Twenty-five people died in the floods, and nine people remain missing.