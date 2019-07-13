Scores of residential houses affected by floods in Russia's southern Siberia

Siberia’s Tulun still remains flooded, scores of homes continue to be under water

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Flash floods have affected around 80 residential houses in a village in Russia's southern Siberian Tuva region, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's main directorate in Tuva have departed for the Khondergei village in the Dzun-Khemchinsky district, where 80 residential houses were affected by floods," the press service said adding that the group included 37 people, fou pieces of equipment and three floating devices.

The ministry also said that torrential rains in the region will continue for three more days.