Lavrov, Pompeo to have opportunities to meet soon — Russian Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will possibly hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN in Thailand on July 30-31, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday following the Russian-US consultations on strategic stability.

"The meeting is possible, schedule options are being discussed," he pointed out.