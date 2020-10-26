Yerevan reports Azerbaijani offensive in south-eastern Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 26. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan reported on Monday that Azerbaijan’s armed forces have launched an offensive on the front line of one of the military bases located in the south-eastern direction in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Despite the ceasefire agreement reached in the United States, Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive in the south-eastern sector, continuing shelling the peaceful settlements as well. <…> At approximately 1.50 p.m. the enemy used Smerch MLRS in the direction of Zardarashen village of Artsakh’s (the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS) Martuni, firing one missile," she wrote on her Facebook page, citing the statement by the defense army of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The statement noted that the "Defense Army subdivisions are waging defense battles to repel the offensives of the enemy and push them back to starting positions."

On Monday morning, Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Baku of violating the ceasefire regime, noting that Azerbaijan’s forces shelled the positions of the defense army of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in the north-eastern sector of the line of contact.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Department of State issued a joint statement of the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The document noted that the parties to the conflict confirmed their commitment to "implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow on October 10." It became effective at 08:00 am local time on October 26.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier, two ceasefire agreements have been brokered already, but the hostilities continue and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.