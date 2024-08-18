Azerbaijani ambassador says he is finishing his diplomatic mission in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has said that he is finishing his diplomatic mission in Moscow.

"I have been working in Moscow for 18.5 years. This is too a long term for diplomatic service. And at this point, I should better represent my native city of Shusha, the region’s residents in parliament. I hope very much that I will be elected and this will be a great honor to be the first lawmaker from Karabakh after its liberation. I wish I could devote the rest of my life - as long as Allah gives - to communicating with people and nature of my homeland," he said in an interview with TASS ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku.