Three Russian pilots returned from captivity in Ukraine — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Three Russian pilots were returned from captivity in Ukraine as a result of negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"On May 6, as a result of difficult negotiations, three Russian military personnel, pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

The ministry added that all those released are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance. "The released military personnel will be delivered by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said.