June in India one of the driest since 1901

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. India experienced its driest June in more than a decade and the fifth-driest June since meteorological records began in 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the department, 99.5 mm of precipitation fell in the country in June, compared to the normal amount of 165.3 mm. The precipitation shortage was 39.8% compared to the long-term average.

The lack of rainfall was caused by a delay in the onset of the summer monsoon for about a fortnight, the IMD added.

The shortage of rains has slowed down the planting of summer crops, particularly rice, corn, cotton, and soybeans. In addition, abnormally hot weather persisted in several regions of northern India, with air temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius.