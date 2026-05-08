IN BRIEF: what we know about large fire in Chernobyl exclusion zone

- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is trying to extinguish a large-scale forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in the Kiev Region.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the fire.

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is trying to extinguish a forest fire on over 1,100 hectares in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in the Kiev Region.

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- According to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service, the fire is spreading rapidly because of strong winds and dry weather.

- The service added that special equipment and forces from other services were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Radiation situation in Ukraine

- The radiation situation in Ukraine, including in the north of the Kiev Region, remains stable, the State Emergency Service said.

- According to its Telegram channel, the level of gamma radiation is within the normal range throughout the country.

Threats to other countries

- Russia’s radiation situation remains stable, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

- Rospotrebnadzor carries out enhanced monitoring of the radiation situation in the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov Regions, including measurements of the gamma radiation.

- The agency said the monitoring of the radiation situation continues.

- There is no threat of fire in the Belarusian sector of the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Forestry Ministry of the republic said.

- it said the border with Belarus is seven kilometers away.

- The department said it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine.