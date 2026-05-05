Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye nuke plant’s host city endangers personnel, families

MELITOPOL, May 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) host city of Energodar endangered the lives of the facility's personnel and their families, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

Earlier, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported a Ukrainian attack on the city; the administration's building was hit. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

"We continue to record Ukrainian drone flights in the ZNPP host city area. Enemy attacks on Energodar threaten the safety of the plant’s personnel and their families," Yashina pointed out.